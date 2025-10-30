Creamy Ham Casserole
- 1 (8 ounce) package egg noodles
- 1 (12 fluid ounce) can evaporated milk
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 small onion, minced
- 1 cup cubed fully cooked ham
- ⅓ pound processed cheese food (such as Velveeta), cubed
- ½ cup crushed potato chips
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain.
- Mix together cooked egg noodles, evaporated milk, condensed soup, onion, ham, and processed cheese food in a 9×13-inch baking dish until evenly distributed.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and cheese is melted, about 1 hour. About 5 minutes before the end of baking, sprinkle potato chips over the top of casserole and return to the oven; bake for 5 minutes more.
Trending - Recipes