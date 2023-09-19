YOUR AD HERE »

Creamy Peach Pie

  • 1 recipe pastry for a 9 inch single crust pie
  • 4 cups fresh peaches – peeled, pitted, and sliced
  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  1. Peel and slice peaches.
  2. Combine sugar, flour, salt and nutmeg. Add to the peaches and toss lightly. Turn out into pie shell. Pour whipping cream evenly over top.
  3. Bake in a preheated 400 degree F (205 degrees C) oven for 35-45 minutes or until firm and golden brown on top. Chill for several hours before serving.
