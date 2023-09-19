Creamy Peach Pie
- 1 recipe pastry for a 9 inch single crust pie
- 4 cups fresh peaches – peeled, pitted, and sliced
- ¾ cup white sugar
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- Peel and slice peaches.
- Combine sugar, flour, salt and nutmeg. Add to the peaches and toss lightly. Turn out into pie shell. Pour whipping cream evenly over top.
- Bake in a preheated 400 degree F (205 degrees C) oven for 35-45 minutes or until firm and golden brown on top. Chill for several hours before serving.