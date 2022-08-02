Creamy Pineapple Pie

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

Optional: Chopped toasted macadamia nuts and additional crushed pineapple

Combine milk, pineapple and lemon juice; fold in whipped topping. Pour into prepared crust. Refrigerate until serving. If desired, serve with toasted macadamia nuts and additional crushed pineapple.