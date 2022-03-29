Creamy Shrimp Pasta
1 (16 ounce) package spaghetti
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 ¼ pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 splash dry white wine
1 cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.
While spaghetti is cooking, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook garlic until soft, but not brown, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and cook until opaque, about 3 minutes. Add wine, reduce heat, and pour in cream. Simmer until sauce starts to thicken, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in basil and season with salt and pepper.
Drain spaghetti and spoon creamy shrimp on top. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
