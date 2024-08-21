Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
- 4 medium ripe tomatoes – peeled, seeded and diced
- 4 cups tomato juice
- 14 leaves fresh basil
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup butter
- salt and pepper to taste
- Gather all ingredients.
- Place tomatoes and juice in a stockpot over medium heat; bring to a simmer. Cook until tomatoes have softened, about 30 minutes.
- Remove the pot from heat. Add basil leaves to the pot.
- Use an immersion blender to purée soup until smooth.
- Stir in heavy cream and butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted, about 5 minutes. Do not boil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot and enjoy!