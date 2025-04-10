Creamy Tuscan White Bean Skillet
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 (15 ounce) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained
- 1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano, or 1 teaspoon dried oregano, plus more for garnish (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 4 cups torn kale or spinach
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Gather all ingredients.
- Heat oil in a very large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds more.
- Add beans, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, oregano, crushed red pepper, black pepper, and salt to the skillet; stir to combine.
- Pour in broth and cream; bring to a simmer and cook until lightly thickened, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes.
- Add kale and reduce heat to low. Cook until kale begins to soften, stirring often, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.
- Sprinkle the cheese over the beans and stir; garnish with additional chopped fresh oregano.
