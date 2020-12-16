Crescent Butter Biscuits

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cups almond flour

¾ cup white sugar

1 cup butter

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon vanilla sugar, or as needed

Combine all-purpose flour, almond flour, and sugar in a bowl; rub in butter using your fingers until coarse crumbs form.

Add egg yolks and work into a smooth dough.

Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Turn dough onto a floured work surface; roll into long, thin pieces.

Cut into 2-inch pieces and shape each piece into a crescent-shape.

Place crescents on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake in preheated oven until lightly golden, 10 to 15 minutes.

Immediately roll the crescents in vanilla sugar while hot.

Set aside to cool.