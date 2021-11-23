Crescent Turkey Casserole

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup 2% milk

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 ounces), thawed

1-1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast

1 tube (4 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

Preheat oven to 375°.

In a saucepan, mix first 4 ingredients until smooth; gradually stir in milk.

Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

Add vegetables and turkey; cook and stir until heated through.

Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking pan.

Unroll crescent dough and separate into 8 triangles; arrange over turkey mixture.

Bake until casserole is heated through and topping is golden brown, 15-20 minutes.