Crescent Turkey Casserole
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
1/8 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup 2% milk
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 ounces), thawed
1-1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
1 tube (4 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
Preheat oven to 375°.
In a saucepan, mix first 4 ingredients until smooth; gradually stir in milk.
Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
Add vegetables and turkey; cook and stir until heated through.
Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking pan.
Unroll crescent dough and separate into 8 triangles; arrange over turkey mixture.
Bake until casserole is heated through and topping is golden brown, 15-20 minutes.
