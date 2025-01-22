Crispy Orange Beef
- 1 ½ pounds beef top sirloin, thinly sliced
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup long grain rice
- ⅓ cup white sugar
- ⅓ cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups oil for frying
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
- 1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 8 broccoli florets, lightly steamed or blanched
- Gather all ingredients.
- Lay beef in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Allow to dry in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.
- Mix together sugar, rice vinegar, orange juice concentrate, soy sauce, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Toss dried beef in cornstarch to coat.
- Fry coated beef in hot oil in small batches until crispy and golden brown; set aside. Drain oil from the wok, leaving about 1 tablespoon.
- Add ginger, garlic, and orange zest to remaining oil in wok.
- Cook and stir briefly until fragrant. Pour in soy sauce mixture; bring to a boil and cook until thick and syrupy, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in fried beef and cook until heated through.
- Serve hot over steamed rice and garnish with broccoli.
