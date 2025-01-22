YOUR AD HERE »

Crispy Orange Beef

  • 1 ½ pounds beef top sirloin, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup long grain rice
  • ⅓ cup white sugar
  • ⅓ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups oil for frying
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons orange zest 
  • 8 broccoli florets, lightly steamed or blanched
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Lay beef in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Allow to dry in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
  3. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.
  4. Mix together sugar, rice vinegar, orange juice concentrate, soy sauce, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
  5. Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Toss dried beef in cornstarch to coat.
  6. Fry coated beef in hot oil in small batches until crispy and golden brown; set aside. Drain oil from the wok, leaving about 1 tablespoon.
  7. Add ginger, garlic, and orange zest to remaining oil in wok.
  8. Cook and stir briefly until fragrant. Pour in soy sauce mixture; bring to a boil and cook until thick and syrupy, about 5 minutes.
  9. Stir in fried beef and cook until heated through.
  10. Serve hot over steamed rice and garnish with broccoli.
