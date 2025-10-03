Crockpot Cowboy Casserole
- 1 pound lean ground beef, such as ground sirloin
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 (15 ounce) can baked beans, slightly drained
- 1 (15 ounce can) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 large russet potato, thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of onion soup
- 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- chopped cilantro, sliced green onion, or sour cream for topping (optional)
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and onion and cook, crumbling with a spoon, until beef is browned and onion has softened, about 5 minutes.
- Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, cumin, and chili powder and stir to combine. Add tomatoes and water and cook, stirring constantly and scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, about 3 minutes. Stir in beans and remove from heat.
- Pour half of beef mixture into the slow cooker. Top with potatoes and jalapenos. Spread cream of onion soup over potatoes and peppers, and top with remaining beef mixture.
- Cover and cook on High for 3 hours, or on Low for 5 hours.
- Uncover, top with cheese, and cook on High for 15 minutes. Serve with desired toppings.