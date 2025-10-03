Crockpot Garlic Butter Steak Bites
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 (1 ounce) packet au jus seasoning
- 3 pounds chuck roast,cut into 1 to 1 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon steak seasoning
- 1/4 cup butter
- 8 cloves garlic, minced, or more to taste
- 3/4 cup beef broth
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Place onions in the bottom of a slow cooker and sprinkle with au jus seasoning.
- Toss beef with steak seasoning and place on top of onions. Top with butter and garlic and pour broth around the edges.
- Cover and cook on Low until meat is tender, about 6 hours.
- Stir in parsley just before serving.