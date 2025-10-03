YOUR AD HERE »

Crockpot Garlic Butter Steak Bites

  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 (1 ounce) packet au jus seasoning
  • 3 pounds chuck roast,cut into 1 to 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon steak seasoning
  • 1/4 cup butter 
  • 8 cloves garlic, minced, or more to taste
  • 3/4 cup beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  1. Place onions in the bottom of a slow cooker and sprinkle with au jus seasoning. 
  2. Toss beef with steak seasoning and place on top of onions. Top with butter and garlic and pour broth around the edges.  
  3. Cover and cook on Low until meat is tender, about 6 hours.
  4. Stir in parsley just before serving.
Recipes
