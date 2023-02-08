Cross Rib Roast
- 1 (5 pound) beef cross rib roast
- 13 large cloves garlic, crushed, divided
- ⅓ cup Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons light olive oil
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika, plus more for sprinkling
- ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ¼ cups water
- ½ cup red wine
- 1 (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix
- 2 beef bouillon cubes
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed golden mushroom soup
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Place roast into a roasting pan. Blend 10 garlic cloves, Dijon mustard, olive oil, garlic powder, dry mustard powder, 1 tablespoon paprika, salt, and black pepper into a paste in a bowl. Spread the paste over the top and sides of the roast.
- Pour water and red wine into the roasting pan, and sprinkle in dry onion soup mix. Drop in beef bouillon cubes. Generously sprinkle the top of the roast with more paprika and remaining 3 garlic cloves. Cover roast with aluminum foil.
- Roast in the preheated oven for 1 hour.
- Reduce temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Roast until meat is tender, about 2 more hours, basting occasionally with pan liquid. Remove the foil during last 30 minutes of roasting to help brown the meat. Transfer roast to a platter.
- Place the roasting pan over medium heat, and bring the liquid to a simmer. Scrape up and dissolve any brown flavor bits from the bottom of the pan into the liquid. Stir condensed soup into the pan drippings until the gravy is smooth and thickened.
- To serve, slice the roast, pour hot gravy over the slices, and serve with remaining gravy.