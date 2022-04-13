Crunchy Chili Lime Shrimp

2 pounds uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveined

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground ancho chile pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 medium lime

1 cup crushed tortilla chips

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cubed

Optional: Additional lime wedges and cilantro

Preheat oven to 425°. Place the first seven ingredients in a greased 15x10x1-inch-pan. Finely grate zest from lime. Cut lime crosswise in half; squeeze juice. Add zest and juice to shrimp mixture; toss to coat.

In a small bowl, combine crushed chips, cilantro and oil; sprinkle over shrimp mixture. Bake until shrimp turn pink, 12-15 minutes. Top with tomatoes and avocado. If desired, serve with additional lime wedges and cilantro.