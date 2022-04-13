Crunchy Chili Lime Shrimp
2 pounds uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveined
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon ground ancho chile pepper
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 medium lime
1 cup crushed tortilla chips
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/4 cup olive oil
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
Optional: Additional lime wedges and cilantro
Preheat oven to 425°. Place the first seven ingredients in a greased 15x10x1-inch-pan. Finely grate zest from lime. Cut lime crosswise in half; squeeze juice. Add zest and juice to shrimp mixture; toss to coat.
In a small bowl, combine crushed chips, cilantro and oil; sprinkle over shrimp mixture. Bake until shrimp turn pink, 12-15 minutes. Top with tomatoes and avocado. If desired, serve with additional lime wedges and cilantro.
