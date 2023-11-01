Crustless Cranberry Pie
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup white sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch pie pan.
- Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add cranberries and walnuts, and toss to coat.
- Stir in butter, eggs, and almond extract.
- Spread the batter into the prepared pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes.
- Serve warm.