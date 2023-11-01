YOUR AD HERE »

Crustless Cranberry Pie

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups fresh cranberries
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract
  • Gather all ingredients.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch pie pan.
  • Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add cranberries and walnuts, and toss to coat.
  • Stir in butter, eggs, and almond extract.
  • Spread the batter into the prepared pan.
  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes.
  • Serve warm.
