Crustless Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups sliced mushrooms
2 cups reduced-fat sour cream
4 eggs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
6 drops hot pepper sauce, or more to taste
½ (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Grease a 10-inch pie dish.
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir sliced mushrooms until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain excess liquid, if necessary; set mushrooms aside.
Place sour cream, eggs, Parmesan cheese, flour, cream, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and hot pepper sauce in a blender; blend until smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour egg mixture into a large bowl.
Stir mushrooms, spinach, and Cheddar cheese into egg mixture. Pour into prepared pie dish.
Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the middle of the quiche comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User