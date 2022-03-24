Crustless Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups sliced mushrooms

2 cups reduced-fat sour cream

4 eggs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

6 drops hot pepper sauce, or more to taste

½ (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease a 10-inch pie dish.

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir sliced mushrooms until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain excess liquid, if necessary; set mushrooms aside.

Place sour cream, eggs, Parmesan cheese, flour, cream, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and hot pepper sauce in a blender; blend until smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour egg mixture into a large bowl.

Stir mushrooms, spinach, and Cheddar cheese into egg mixture. Pour into prepared pie dish.

Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the middle of the quiche comes out clean, about 45 minutes.