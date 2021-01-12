Cucumber Cups with Dill Cream and Smoked Salmon

1 ⅓ large cucumbers

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ounces smoked salmon, cut into 2-inch strips

24 small fresh dill sprigs

Trim ends from cucumbers and cut crosswise into 24 (3/4-inch-thick) rounds.

Scoop a 1/2-inch-deep depression from one side of each round with a small melon-baller, forming little cups.

Drain cucumbers, cup sides down, on paper towels for 15 minutes.

Beat cream cheese, chopped dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, and black pepper together in a bowl.

Spoon 1/2 teaspoon cheese mixture into each cucumber cup.

Top each cup with 1 salmon strip and 1 dill sprig.