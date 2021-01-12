Cucumber Cups with Dill Cream and Smoked Salmon
1 ⅓ large cucumbers
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
4 ounces smoked salmon, cut into 2-inch strips
24 small fresh dill sprigs
Trim ends from cucumbers and cut crosswise into 24 (3/4-inch-thick) rounds.
Scoop a 1/2-inch-deep depression from one side of each round with a small melon-baller, forming little cups.
Drain cucumbers, cup sides down, on paper towels for 15 minutes.
Beat cream cheese, chopped dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, and black pepper together in a bowl.
Spoon 1/2 teaspoon cheese mixture into each cucumber cup.
Top each cup with 1 salmon strip and 1 dill sprig.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User