Curried Butternut Squash Soup

  • 2 tablespoons butter 
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion 
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 pounds cubed butternut squash
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup half-and-half
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • ¼ cup sour cream, or to taste (Optional)
  1. Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened and browned, 10 to 15 minutes.
  2. Stir in broth, butternut squash, curry powder, salt, cumin, and cayenne pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until squash is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.
  3. Stir in half-and-half and honey. Purée soup with an immersion blender until smooth.
  4. Ladle soup into serving bowls and top with a sour cream dollop.
