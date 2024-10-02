Curried Butternut Squash Soup
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 pounds cubed butternut squash
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ cup half-and-half
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ¼ cup sour cream, or to taste (Optional)
- Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened and browned, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Stir in broth, butternut squash, curry powder, salt, cumin, and cayenne pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until squash is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Stir in half-and-half and honey. Purée soup with an immersion blender until smooth.
- Ladle soup into serving bowls and top with a sour cream dollop.
