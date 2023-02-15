Curried Carrot Salad
- 1 sweet apple, grated
- 2 carrots, grated
- ¼ cup raisins
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Dressing:
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon curry powder, or more to taste
- ½ teaspoon maple syrup, or to taste
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Combine apple, carrots, raisins, and parsley in a bowl.
- Mix lemon juice, olive oil, sesame seeds, curry powder, maple syrup, salt, and pepper in a jar or container with a tight-fitting lid. Cover jar and shake until dressing is a uniform yellow color. Pour dressing over salad and mix until evenly coated.