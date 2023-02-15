 Curried Carrot Salad | TheFencePost.com
Curried Carrot Salad

  • 1 sweet apple, grated
  • 2 carrots, grated
  • ¼ cup raisins
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Dressing:

  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder, or more to taste
  • ½ teaspoon maple syrup, or to taste
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Combine apple, carrots, raisins, and parsley in a bowl.
  2. Mix lemon juice, olive oil, sesame seeds, curry powder, maple syrup, salt, and pepper in a jar or container with a tight-fitting lid. Cover jar and shake until dressing is a uniform yellow color. Pour dressing over salad and mix until evenly coated.
