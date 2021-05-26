Curried Carrot Soup

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon curry powder

2 pounds carrots, chopped

4 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water, or as needed

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Saute onion until tender and translucent.

Stir in the curry powder.

Add the chopped carrots, and stir until the carrots are coated.

Pour in the vegetable broth, and simmer until the carrots are soft, about 20 minutes.

Transfer the carrots and broth to a blender, and puree until smooth.

Pour back into the pot, and thin with water to your preferred consistency.