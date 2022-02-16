Danish Meatballs with Dill Sauce

1 pound ground beef

½ pound ground pork

½ pound ground veal

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 eggs

⅓ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup dry bread crumbs

1 cup butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups sour cream

¼ cup chopped fresh dill

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

In a large bowl, mix beef, pork, veal, salt, pepper, eggs, onion and heavy cream. With moistened hands, shape the mixture into 1 inch balls. Roll the balls in the bread crumbs until all balls are well coated. Arrange in a single layer on a large, shallow baking sheet.

Melt 1/2 cup butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Stir in the flour. Gradually stir in the chicken broth. Continue stirring until thickened and bubbly, then blend in the sour cream and fresh dill.

Melt remaining butter in a small saucepan, and drizzle over the meatballs. Bake meatballs in the preheated oven 35 minutes, turning occasionally, until evenly browned.

Place meatballs in a chafing dish and cover with the sauce to serve.