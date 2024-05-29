Dark Chocolate Bacon Cupcakes
- 12 slices bacon
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 cups white sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup cold, strong, brewed coffee
- 1 cup buttermilk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder, for dusting
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.
- In a large bowl, stir together flour, 3/4 cup cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the eggs, coffee, buttermilk, and oil. Stir just until blended. Mix in 3/4 of the bacon, reserving the rest for garnish. Spoon batter into the prepared cups, dividing evenly.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pan set over a wire rack. When cool, arrange the cupcakes on a serving platter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting and sprinkle reserved bacon crumbles on top. Dust with additional cocoa powder.
Trending - Recipes