Dark Chocolate Bacon Cupcakes

  • 12 slices bacon
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup cold, strong, brewed coffee
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder, for dusting
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together flour, 3/4 cup cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the eggs, coffee, buttermilk, and oil. Stir just until blended. Mix in 3/4 of the bacon, reserving the rest for garnish. Spoon batter into the prepared cups, dividing evenly.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until the tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pan set over a wire rack. When cool, arrange the cupcakes on a serving platter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting and sprinkle reserved bacon crumbles on top. Dust with additional cocoa powder.
