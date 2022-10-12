Deep-Dish Apple Pie

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup shortening

1 large egg

1/4 cup cold water

2 tablespoons white vinegar

FILLING:

10 cups sliced peeled tart apples (about 8 medium)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon butter

1 large egg

1 tablespoon 2% milk

Place flour in a large bowl; cut in shortening until crumbly. In a small bowl, whisk egg, water and vinegar; gradually add to crumb mixture, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Shape into a rectangle. Wrap and refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight.

Preheat oven to 375°. For filling, in a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. In a small bowl, combine sugars, flour, cinnamon and nutmeg; add to apple mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to a 13×9-in. baking dish; dot with butter.

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to fit top of pie. Place over filling. Trim and flute edges. In a small bowl, whisk egg with milk; brush over crust. Cut slits in top. Bake 40-50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and apples are tender. Cool on a wire rack.