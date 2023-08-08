YOUR AD HERE »

Deep Fried Candy Bars

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup corn flour
  • ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 cups milk, or as needed
  • 1 cup vegetable oil for frying
  • 2 chilled full-size chocolate-covered, nougat-filled candy bars (such as Snickers®)
  1. Mix all-purpose flour, corn flour, and baking soda in a shallow bowl. Stir enough milk into the flour mixture to make a somewhat-thin batter that will stick to the candy bars, but not drip off.
  2. Heat oil in a deep-fryer or deep skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  3. Dip the candy bars in the batter to coat.
  4. Carefully put coated candy bar into hot oil and fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]