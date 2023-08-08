Deep Fried Candy Bars
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup corn flour
- ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups milk, or as needed
- 1 cup vegetable oil for frying
- 2 chilled full-size chocolate-covered, nougat-filled candy bars (such as Snickers®)
- Mix all-purpose flour, corn flour, and baking soda in a shallow bowl. Stir enough milk into the flour mixture to make a somewhat-thin batter that will stick to the candy bars, but not drip off.
- Heat oil in a deep-fryer or deep skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Dip the candy bars in the batter to coat.
- Carefully put coated candy bar into hot oil and fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.