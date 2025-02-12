Deviled Lobster Tails
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
- 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 pinch salt
- 4 frozen lobster tails – thawed, split in half, and deveined
- Mix mayonnaise, tarragon, sriracha sauce, paprika, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and salt together in a bowl.
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Set oven rack about 8 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler.
- Loosen lobster meat from the shell, leaving it attached near the tip of the tail. Place tails on a baking sheet lined with crinkled aluminum foil to help keep them in place.
- Spoon some of the mayonnaise mixture beneath the lobster meat and spread a generous amount on top.
- Broil in the preheated oven until lobster tails are browned and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.
