Deviled Lobster Tails

  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
  • 1 teaspoon ground paprika
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 4 frozen lobster tails – thawed, split in half, and deveined
  1. Mix mayonnaise, tarragon, sriracha sauce, paprika, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and salt together in a bowl.
  2. Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Set oven rack about 8 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler.
  3. Loosen lobster meat from the shell, leaving it attached near the tip of the tail. Place tails on a baking sheet lined with crinkled aluminum foil to help keep them in place.
  4. Spoon some of the mayonnaise mixture beneath the lobster meat and spread a generous amount on top.
  5. Broil in the preheated oven until lobster tails are browned and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.
