Deviled Potatoes
- 1 1/2 pounds baby gold potatoes
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
- 1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- chopped chives for garnish
- Cover potatoes by 2 inches with water in a large saucepan. Add salt and bring potatoes to a boil over high heat. Cook until potatoes are fork tender, about 12 minutes, and drain.
- When potatoes are just cool enough to handle, cut each one in half lengthwise, to most resemble the shape of an egg. Use a small measuring spoon or melon baller to scoop out the center of each potato, leaving about a 1/8-inch border. Add potato flesh to a bowl.
- Mash potato flesh with a fork and stir in mayonnaise, mustard, relish, green onions, and pepper. Season with salt to taste. Spoon or pipe mixture into each potato “shell” and sprinkle with paprika. Sprinkle with chives if desired and serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
