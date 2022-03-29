Diablo Shrimp Saute

1 (8 ounce) package linguine

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped red onion

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup white wine

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Cook the linguine at a boil, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is cooked through yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes; drain.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and jalapeno pepper in melted butter until tender, about 3 minutes. Add shrimp, tomatoes, and garlic; cook and stir until shrimp are opaque, about 2 minutes more. Pour white wine and lemon juice over shrimp mixture; continue cooking until the sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve over cooked linguine.