Diablo Shrimp Saute
1 (8 ounce) package linguine
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped red onion
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
1 clove garlic, minced
½ cup white wine
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Cook the linguine at a boil, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is cooked through yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes; drain.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and jalapeno pepper in melted butter until tender, about 3 minutes. Add shrimp, tomatoes, and garlic; cook and stir until shrimp are opaque, about 2 minutes more. Pour white wine and lemon juice over shrimp mixture; continue cooking until the sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve over cooked linguine.
