YOUR AD HERE »

Dill Gazpacho

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 6 medium ripe tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 2 cucumbers, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
  • 1 large lemon, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh dill
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together tomatoes, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno pepper. Season with lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper.
  3. In a blender or food processor, puree half of the mixture until smooth.
  4. Return to bowl, stir in dill and mix well. Cover and chill for at least one hour before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]