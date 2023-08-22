Dill Gazpacho
- 6 medium ripe tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2 cucumbers, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
- jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- 1 large lemon, juiced
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup chopped fresh dill
- In a large bowl, stir together tomatoes, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno pepper. Season with lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- In a blender or food processor, puree half of the mixture until smooth. Return to bowl, stir in dill and mix well. Cover and chill for at least one hour before serving.