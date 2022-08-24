Dill Pickle Dip
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
1 cup chopped dill pickles, or more to taste
¼ cup finely chopped sweet onion
2 tablespoons pickle juice, or more to taste
1 teaspoon dried dill weed
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 pinch freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
Stir cream cheese in a bowl with a wooden spoon until smooth. Stir in dill pickles, onion, pickle juice, dill weed, salt, and pepper until evenly distributed. Refrigerate before serving, at least 1 hour.
