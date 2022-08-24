 Dill Pickle Dip | TheFencePost.com
Dill Pickle Dip

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup chopped dill pickles, or more to taste

¼ cup finely chopped sweet onion

2 tablespoons pickle juice, or more to taste

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

Stir cream cheese in a bowl with a wooden spoon until smooth. Stir in dill pickles, onion, pickle juice, dill weed, salt, and pepper until evenly distributed. Refrigerate before serving, at least 1 hour.

Recipes
