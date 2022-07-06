Dilled Carrots & Green Beans
3/4 cup water
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
4 medium carrots, julienned
1/2 pound fresh green beans
1/4 cup reduced-fat Italian salad dressing
In small saucepan, bring the water, sugar, salt and dill to a boil. Add carrots and beans. Cook, uncovered, for 5-8 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender; drain.
Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat.
Recipes
Italian Green Bean Salad
1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
