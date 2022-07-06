 Dilled Carrots & Green Beans | TheFencePost.com
Dilled Carrots & Green Beans

3/4 cup water

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

4 medium carrots, julienned

1/2 pound fresh green beans

1/4 cup reduced-fat Italian salad dressing

In small saucepan, bring the water, sugar, salt and dill to a boil. Add carrots and beans. Cook, uncovered, for 5-8 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender; drain.

Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat.

