Double-Crust Strawberry Pie
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 cups fresh strawberries (about 1-1/4 pounds), sliced
Pastry for double-crust pie
2 tablespoons 2% milk
Preheat oven to 425°. In a large bowl, mix 1/2 cup sugar, flour and cinnamon; add strawberries and toss to coat.
On a lightly floured surface, roll half of dough into a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust even with rim. Add filling.
Roll remaining dough into a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edge. Cut slits in top. Brush with milk; sprinkle with remaining sugar.
Bake 35-40 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cover edge loosely with foil during the last 20 minutes if needed to prevent overbrowning.
Remove foil. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour before serving.
