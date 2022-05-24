Double-Crust Strawberry Pie

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 cups fresh strawberries (about 1-1/4 pounds), sliced

Pastry for double-crust pie

2 tablespoons 2% milk

Preheat oven to 425°. In a large bowl, mix 1/2 cup sugar, flour and cinnamon; add strawberries and toss to coat.

On a lightly floured surface, roll half of dough into a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust even with rim. Add filling.

Roll remaining dough into a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edge. Cut slits in top. Brush with milk; sprinkle with remaining sugar.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cover edge loosely with foil during the last 20 minutes if needed to prevent overbrowning.

Remove foil. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour before serving.