Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

Cheesecake Layer:

  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust

Pumpkin Layer:

  • ½ cup pumpkin puree
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch ground cloves, or more to taste
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg, or more to taste
  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  • Make cheesecake layer: Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, blending well after each addition.
  • Spread 1 cup batter in the graham cracker crust.
  • Make pumpkin layer: Add pumpkin puree, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg to the remaining batter; stir gently until well blended.
  • Carefully spread on top of plain cheesecake batter in the crust.
  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are puffed and the surface is firm except for a small spot in the center that jiggled when the pan is gently shaken, 35 to 40 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven, set on a wire rack, and cool to room temperature, 1 to 2 hours.
  • Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving, preferably overnight.
