Doughnuts
- 2 quarts oil for deep frying
- 1 (10 ounce) can refrigerated buttermilk biscuit dough
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Separate out the biscuits and cut a hole in the middle of each one, like you would a doughnut. You can get creative on this part and make different shapes. Just be sure not to make them too thick in any places, or they will not cook all the way through.
- Carefully slide doughnuts into hot oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain briefly on wire racks placed over baking sheets.
- Place the confectioners’ sugar in a bowl and roll the hot doughnuts in the sugar.