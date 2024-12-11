Dutch Oven Southwestern Chicken Pot Pie
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, diced
- 2 medium carrots, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 bunch scallions, diced
- 1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
- 2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- 4 tablespoons chili powder or to taste
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon hot smoked paprika, or more to taste
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn muffin mix
- ⅓ cup milk
- 1 egg
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chicken. Cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink inside, 5 to 7 minutes. Add carrots, celery, bell pepper, and scallions and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, black beans, chili powder, cumin, garlic, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Stir to combine. Cook until heated through, about 5 minutes more.
- While mixture simmers, combine cornbread mix with milk and egg in a bowl.
- Remove Dutch oven from heat and spread cornbread batter on top of chicken mixture to form the crust.
- Place Dutch oven in the preheated oven and bake until cornbread is golden and beginning to brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
