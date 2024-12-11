YOUR AD HERE »

Dutch Oven Southwestern Chicken Pot Pie

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, diced 
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 bunch scallions, diced
  • 1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 tablespoons chili powder or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon hot smoked paprika, or more to taste
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn muffin mix
  • ⅓ cup milk
  • 1 egg
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chicken. Cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink inside, 5 to 7 minutes. Add carrots, celery, bell pepper, and scallions and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, black beans, chili powder, cumin, garlic, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Stir to combine. Cook until heated through, about 5 minutes more.
  3. While mixture simmers, combine cornbread mix with milk and egg in a bowl.
  4. Remove Dutch oven from heat and spread cornbread batter on top of chicken mixture to form the crust.
  5. Place Dutch oven in the preheated oven and bake until cornbread is golden and beginning to brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]