Dynasty Beef | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

3 tbsp. soy sauce

3 tbsp. dry white wine

3 tbsp. sweet and sour sauce

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. Sugar

3 tbsp. peanut oil

1 tsp. Ground ginger

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 tsp. Crushed red pepper

1 beef roast

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients except beef and stir well.

Place beef in an eight-inch square baking dish and pour sauce over the top.

Cook, uncovered, 2 hours or to desired doneness, basting occasionally.

Remove meat from oven and slice thinly across grain.