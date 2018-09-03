 Dynasty Beef | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Dynasty Beef | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

3 tbsp. soy sauce
3 tbsp. dry white wine
3 tbsp. sweet and sour sauce
1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 tsp. Sugar
3 tbsp. peanut oil
1 tsp. Ground ginger
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 tsp. Crushed red pepper
1 beef roast

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients except beef and stir well.
Place beef in an eight-inch square baking dish and pour sauce over the top.
Cook, uncovered, 2 hours or to desired doneness, basting occasionally.
Remove meat from oven and slice thinly across grain.