Dynasty Beef | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
September 3, 2018
3 tbsp. soy sauce
3 tbsp. dry white wine
3 tbsp. sweet and sour sauce
1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 tsp. Sugar
3 tbsp. peanut oil
1 tsp. Ground ginger
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 tsp. Crushed red pepper
1 beef roast
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients except beef and stir well.
Place beef in an eight-inch square baking dish and pour sauce over the top.
Cook, uncovered, 2 hours or to desired doneness, basting occasionally.
Remove meat from oven and slice thinly across grain.
