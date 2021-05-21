East meets West burgers
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs
1 large egg white
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
Sesame-Soy Mayonnaise:
1/4 cup light mayonnaise
1 tablespoon thinly sliced green onion, green part only
1/2 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon dark sesame oil
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
Slaw Topping:
1/2 cup romaine lettuce, thinly sliced
1/4 cup shredded red cabbage
1/4 cup shredded carrot
1 teaspoon unseasoned rice vinegar
1/4 teaspoon black pepper:
Combine Sesame-Soy Mayonnaise ingredients in small bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Combine Slaw Topping ingredients in small bowl, cover and set aside.
Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg white, salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Cook’s Tip: To make soft bread crumbs, place torn bread in food processor or blender container. Cover; process, pulsing on and off, to form fine crumbs. One and one-half slices makes about 1 cup crumbs.
Place patties on grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Spread equal amount of mayonnaise on bottom of each bun, top with burger. Evenly divide Slaw Topping over burgers. Close sandwiches.
