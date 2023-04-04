Easter Deviled Eggs
- 12 large large eggs
- ¼ cup creamy salad dressing (such as Miracle Whip®)
- ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- hot sauce
- 4 drops red food coloring, or desired amount
- 4 drops blue food coloring, or desired amount
- 4 drops green food coloring, or desired amount
- 3 cups water, divided, or as needed
- Place eggs into a large saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil. Let eggs boil for 3 minutes; turn off heat, cover pot, and let eggs cook in hot water for at least 20 minutes. Drain and cover eggs with cold water. Peel cooled eggs.
- Cut hard-cooked eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks; mash yolks in a bowl with creamy salad dressing, dry mustard, salt, pepper, and hot sauce until smooth.
- Place red, blue, and green food coloring into 3 different bowls and add about 1 cup water to each bowl. Steep 8 egg white halves in each bowl, tinting the egg whites pink, light blue, and green. If color is too pale, add more food coloring to bowls. Drain colored egg whites on paper towels.
- Pipe or spoon egg yolk filling into colored egg white halves; cover and chill before serving, at least 30 minutes.