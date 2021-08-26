 Easy Apple Coleslaw | TheFencePost.com
Easy Apple Coleslaw

3 cups chopped cabbage

1 unpeeled red apple, cored and chopped

1 unpeeled Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped

1 carrot, grated

½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

2 green onions, finely chopped

⅓ cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice, or to taste

In a large bowl, combine cabbage, red apple, green apple, carrot, red bell pepper, and green onions.

In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, brown sugar, and lemon juice.

Pour dressing over salad.

