Easy Apple Coleslaw
3 cups chopped cabbage
1 unpeeled red apple, cored and chopped
1 unpeeled Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped
1 carrot, grated
½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper
2 green onions, finely chopped
⅓ cup mayonnaise
⅓ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice, or to taste
In a large bowl, combine cabbage, red apple, green apple, carrot, red bell pepper, and green onions.
In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, brown sugar, and lemon juice.
Pour dressing over salad.
