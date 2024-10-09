Easy Baked Potato Soup
- 10 red potatoes, cut into cubes
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup real bacon bits
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules
- 1 tablespoon ranch dressing mix
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 cups water
- 1 cup half-and-half
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese, or to taste
- ¼ cup chopped green onion, or to taste
- Put potatoes in the bottom of your slow cooker crock. Scatter flour over the potatoes; toss to coat.
- Scatter bacon bits, red onion, garlic, chicken bouillon, ranch dressing mix, parsley, seasoned salt, and black pepper over the potatoes.
- Pour water into the slow cooker.
- Cook on Low 7 to 9 hours.
- Pour half-and-half into the soup; cook another 15 minutes.
- Garnish with Cheddar cheese and green onion to serve.
Trending - Recipes