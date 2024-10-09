YOUR AD HERE »

Easy Baked Potato Soup

  • 10 red potatoes, cut into cubes
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup real bacon bits
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules
  • 1 tablespoon ranch dressing mix
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese, or to taste 
  • ¼ cup chopped green onion, or to taste
  1. Put potatoes in the bottom of your slow cooker crock. Scatter flour over the potatoes; toss to coat.
  2. Scatter bacon bits, red onion, garlic, chicken bouillon, ranch dressing mix, parsley, seasoned salt, and black pepper over the potatoes.
  3. Pour water into the slow cooker.
  4. Cook on Low 7 to 9 hours.
  5. Pour half-and-half into the soup; cook another 15 minutes.
  6. Garnish with Cheddar cheese and green onion to serve.
