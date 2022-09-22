Easy Beef Soup

1/2 pound ground beef

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes

1 package (10 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 envelope onion soup mix

1/2 teaspoon sugar

In a saucepan over medium heat, cook beef until no longer pink, 3-5 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Add the remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10-15 minutes.