Easy Beef Soup
1/2 pound ground beef
2 cups water
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes
1 package (10 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 envelope onion soup mix
1/2 teaspoon sugar
In a saucepan over medium heat, cook beef until no longer pink, 3-5 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Add the remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10-15 minutes.
Recipes
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Comments
0 Comments
Loading comments...