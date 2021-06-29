Easy Chicken Flautas

¼ cup butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup chopped black olives

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon oil

¼ teaspoon ground paprika

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups cooked shredded chicken

8 flour tortillas

oil for frying, or as needed

toothpicks

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; stir flour into butter until smooth.

Add onion to flour-butter mixture; cook and stir until onion is softened, 5 to 10 minutes.

Mix black olives, lemon juice, oil, paprika, black pepper, and salt into onion mixture; cook and stir until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Stir chicken into mixture and remove skillet from heat and cover.

Heat oil in a large, heavy saucepan or deep-fryer.

Fill tortillas with chicken mixture.

Roll tortilla around filling and secure with a toothpick.

Fry the rolled tortillas, working in batches, in the hot oil until browned, about 2 minutes.

Transfer fried tortillas to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon or tongs.