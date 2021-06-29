Easy Chicken Flautas
¼ cup butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup minced onion
¼ cup chopped black olives
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon oil
¼ teaspoon ground paprika
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅛ teaspoon salt
1 ½ cups cooked shredded chicken
8 flour tortillas
oil for frying, or as needed
toothpicks
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; stir flour into butter until smooth.
Add onion to flour-butter mixture; cook and stir until onion is softened, 5 to 10 minutes.
Mix black olives, lemon juice, oil, paprika, black pepper, and salt into onion mixture; cook and stir until heated through, about 2 minutes.
Stir chicken into mixture and remove skillet from heat and cover.
Heat oil in a large, heavy saucepan or deep-fryer.
Fill tortillas with chicken mixture.
Roll tortilla around filling and secure with a toothpick.
Fry the rolled tortillas, working in batches, in the hot oil until browned, about 2 minutes.
Transfer fried tortillas to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon or tongs.
