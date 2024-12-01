Easy Chili
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
- 2 ½ tablespoons chili powder
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 (29 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 4 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeno chile peppers
- 1 (16 ounce) can chili beans, undrained
- salt and pepper to taste
- Gather all ingredients.
- Combine ground beef, onion, and bell pepper in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until beef is browned, about 5 minutes. Drain excess fat.
- Season with chili powder, garlic, cumin, and bay leaf.
- Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, and jalapeños. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 1 1/2 hours. Stir in beans and allow to heat through.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Trending - Recipes