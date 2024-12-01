YOUR AD HERE »

Easy Chili

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 ½ tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 (29 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 4 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeno chile peppers
  • 1 (16 ounce) can chili beans, undrained
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Combine ground beef, onion, and bell pepper in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until beef is browned, about 5 minutes. Drain excess fat.
  3. Season with chili powder, garlic, cumin, and bay leaf.
  4. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, and jalapeños. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 1 1/2 hours. Stir in beans and allow to heat through.
  5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
