Easy Chili
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 3 jalapeno pepper, seeds and membranes removed, and sliced into thin strips (or to taste)
- 1 pound extra lean ground beef
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1 (16 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno pepper in hot oil until tender, about 5 minutes. Break ground beef into small pieces and add to vegetable mixture; cook and stir, continuing to break beef into smaller pieces, until beef is completely browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic, seasoned salt, chili powder, oregano, cumin, red pepper flakes, and sugar to the beef mixture; cook and stir until you smell the garlic, about 1 minute more. Pour tomato sauce, black beans, and diced tomatoes into the pot; stir.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, place a cover on the pot, and continue cooking until the beans and tomatoes are tender and the flavors blend, 30 minutes to 2 hours.