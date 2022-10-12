Easy Confetti Pie

2-3/4 cups crushed ice cream sugar cones

2 tablespoons plus 1/2 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons butter flavoring

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/3 cup assorted sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine crushed sugar cones and 2 tablespoons sugar with melted butter. Using the bottom of a glass, press cone mixture onto bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. Bake until set, 12-15 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, sprinkle gelatin over cold water; let stand 5 minutes. Beat cream cheese and remaining sugar until smooth. Slowly beat in cream, butter flavoring and extract. In a microwave, heat gelatin on high until melted, about 10 seconds; beat into cream cheese mixture. Fold in sprinkles; transfer filling to crust. Refrigerate, covered, until set, about 3 hours.

Top with additional sprinkles.