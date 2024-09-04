YOUR AD HERE »

Easy Plum Cake

  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature 
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 12 medium ripe plums, halved and pitted
  • 1 ½ tablespoons cinnamon sugar, or to taste
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch springform pan.
  2. Combine sugar and butter in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat well after each addition. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl and sift on top of the butter mixture; mix to combine. Transfer batter into the prepared springform pan and smooth out.
  3. Set plums inside batter, cut-side up, and sprinkle evenly with cinnamon-sugar.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven on the lowest rack until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Serve warm or cool to room temperature.
