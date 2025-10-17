Easy Yogurt Cake
- 1 (5 ounce) container plain yogurt
- 1/2 yogurt container vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/2 yogurt containers white sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 yogurt containers all-purpose flour
- 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch round springform cake pan.
- Empty the yogurt into a mixing bowl. Measure the oil, using the yogurt container, and add to the yogurt. Set aside. Rinse yogurt container and dry with paper towel to continue using it as a measuring tool.
- Add eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract to the yogurt-oil mixture. Beat well until thoroughly combined. Add flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir until just combined; batter will be thick. Pour into the prepared cake pan and spread to level the top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.
