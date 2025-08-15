YOUR AD HERE »

Egg Casserole

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 6 large eggs, whisked 
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese 
  • 6 slices bacon or ham, diced
  • 2 slices bread, cubed
  • ⅓ red bell pepper, diced
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • ½ teaspoon minced garlic, or to taste (Optional)
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  3. Mix eggs, cheese, bacon, bread, red bell pepper, green onion, milk, garlic, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until well-combined; pour into the prepared baking dish.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set, about 20 to 25 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more