Eggnog Sweet Potato Bake
3-1/2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 5 large)
2/3 cup eggnog
1/2 cup golden raisins
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
TOPPING:
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup quick-cooking oats
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat oven to 400°.
Scrub sweet potatoes; pierce several times with a fork.
Place on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan; bake until tender, 1 hour.
Remove from oven.
Reduce oven setting to 350°.
When potatoes are cool enough to handle, remove and discard peel.
Mash potatoes in a large bowl (you should have about 6 cups mashed).
Stir in eggnog, raisins, sugar and salt.
Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.
For topping, in a small bowl, mix flour, oats, brown sugar, pecans and spices; stir in butter.
Sprinkle over sweet potatoes.
Bake, uncovered, until heated through and topping is lightly browned, 30-35 minutes.
