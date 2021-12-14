Eggnog Sweet Potato Bake

3-1/2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 5 large)

2/3 cup eggnog

1/2 cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

TOPPING:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 400°.

Scrub sweet potatoes; pierce several times with a fork.

Place on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan; bake until tender, 1 hour.

Remove from oven.

Reduce oven setting to 350°.

When potatoes are cool enough to handle, remove and discard peel.

Mash potatoes in a large bowl (you should have about 6 cups mashed).

Stir in eggnog, raisins, sugar and salt.

Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

For topping, in a small bowl, mix flour, oats, brown sugar, pecans and spices; stir in butter.

Sprinkle over sweet potatoes.

Bake, uncovered, until heated through and topping is lightly browned, 30-35 minutes.