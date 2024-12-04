YOUR AD HERE »

Eggnog Thumbprints

Recipes Recipes |

  • ¾ cup butter, softened 
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ¼ cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup butter 
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 tablespoon rum
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. In a medium bowl, cream together 3/4 cup butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour and salt; stir into the creamed mixture by hand to form a soft dough. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, and place balls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Make an indention in the center of each cookie using your finger or thumb.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
  4. In a small bowl, mix together 1/4 cup butter, confectioners’ sugar, and rum. Spoon rounded teaspoonfuls of filling onto cookies. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Let stand until set before storing in an airtight container.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]