Eggnog Thumbprints
- ¾ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup white sugar
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 tablespoon rum
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- In a medium bowl, cream together 3/4 cup butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour and salt; stir into the creamed mixture by hand to form a soft dough. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, and place balls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Make an indention in the center of each cookie using your finger or thumb.
- Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
- In a small bowl, mix together 1/4 cup butter, confectioners’ sugar, and rum. Spoon rounded teaspoonfuls of filling onto cookies. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Let stand until set before storing in an airtight container.
