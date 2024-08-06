YOUR AD HERE »

Eggplant Lasagna

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil for brushing
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 large eggplants, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch rounds
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 48 ounces chunky tomato sauce
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets and a 9×13-inch baking dish with 1 teaspoon olive oil.
  2. Whisk together eggs and water in a shallow dish. Combine Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper in a separate shallow dish.
  3. Dip eggplant slices into egg mixture, then press into bread crumb mixture. Gently tap off any excess crumbs. Arrange breaded eggplant slices on the prepared baking sheets.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until the bottoms are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Flip eggplant and continue baking until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside.
  5. Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  6. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in ground beef; season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until beef is browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Drain excess grease. Stir tomato sauce into ground beef; bring to a simmer, then set sauce aside.
  7. Place 1/3 of the eggplant slices on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Pour 1/3 of the meat sauce on top of eggplant layer.
  8. Sprinkle 1/3 of the mozzarella cheese on top of sauce layer. Repeat this step 2 more times, finishing with a layer of mozzarella cheese.
  9. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before slicing.
